Night bus services to end across Greater Glasgow
Operator First Bus has said it is withdrawing all of its night time services across Glasgow.
First Glasgow said the decision had been taken because buses were regularly operating with as few as 14 passengers per hour.
The operator said that the late night services, which were reintroduced a year ago, would stop on 31 July.
The change will impact 11 routes that operate across the city in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday mornings.
The services operate from the city centre across Glasgow and the surrounding areas including Clydebank, Paisley, Newton Mearns, East Kilbride, Hamilton, Motherwell and Wishaw.
Operating losses
Graeme Macfarlane, commercial director at First Bus Scotland, said passenger numbers showed there was "not enough appetite in Glasgow" for services to operate into the early hours.
He added: "Despite a wide variety of efforts by First Glasgow and partner organisations to increase the number of people using the night buses, it has not reached the level required to sustain these services beyond July.
"To do so, we would require the number of people using them each weekend to treble overnight, which is not realistic.
"We really wanted to give these services every chance to succeed which is why we have absorbed the operating losses for the last 12 months."
Night bus services operate in other parts of Scotland including the Lothians, Fife and Dundee.