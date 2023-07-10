Treshnish Isles given protection of National Trust for Scotland
The Treshnish Isles off Scotland's west coast have come under the protection of the National Trust for Scotland.
The remote archipelago of eight small uninhabited islands is located in the Inner Hebrides west of Mull.
It is a Site of Special Scientific Interest for its unique landscape, which provides nesting sites for guillemots, razorbills and puffins.
The islands also hold archaeological remains of two medieval chapels, a castle and an 18th century barracks.
The marine environment around the Treshnish Isles is also part of the Sea of the Hebrides Marine Protected Area due to the presence of basking sharks and minke whales.
National Trust for Scotland chief executive Philip Long said the organisation was "privileged to take on the role" of protecting islands that were so rich in natural habitats and wildlife.
He added: "Uninhabited islands are invaluable as havens for wildlife and as places of great natural beauty.
"Looking after them is a great responsibility, which we are proud to undertake."
The archipelago has been in the care of The Hebridean Trust since 2000 and was transferred to the National Trust for Scotland this month.
Chairman of the Hebridean Trust Mike Stanfield said: "The focus for the Hebridean Trust has now shifted towards community projects on Tiree.
"So we are very pleased that the National Trust for Scotland has agreed to take the Treshnish Isles into their care for the nation."