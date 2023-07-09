TRNSMT: Sun shines on final day of Glasgow festival
- Published
Music lovers have turned out in force for the final day of TRNSMT, Scotland's biggest festival.
Becky Hill, Jamie Webster and The Kooks are among Sunday's big-name acts playing before headliners The 1975 take to the main stage.
After heavy downpours on Saturday evening, the weather improved on Sunday.
Police confirmed 14 people had been arrested at the event on Friday and Saturday.
Two men and one woman aged between 18 and 29 were arrested on suspicion of assault and disorder on Friday evening when Pulp headlined.
On Saturday, nine men and two women aged between 15 and 46 accused of offences including assault, disorder and drug offences.
Sunday
Following a night of heavy rain and thunderstorms, festival-goers enjoyed sunny spells on Sunday, though rain was forecast in the late afternoon and early evening.
TRNSMT director Geoff Ellis said: "We were keeping a close eye on the weather but any showers were overshadowed by an action-packed day of live music."
Saturday
Newcastle rocker Sam Fender closed the festival's second night with pyrotechnics, fireworks and confetti as he remarked on the journey he had taken from the festival's beginning.
Festival organisers had urged fans to "prepare for all weather" on Saturday with the majority of Scotland covered by a yellow Met Office alert for thunderstorms.
Glasgow Green turned to mud following heavy showers, though it did little to dampen spirits.
It came after Tiree Music Festival was cancelled on Thursday, just a day before it was due to begin, because of gale force winds.
Friday
Britpop legends Pulp brought the first night of the festival to a colourful close on Friday, following acts including George Ezra, Niall Horan, the Beautiful South's Paul Heaton and The View.
The band, fronted by Jarvis Cocker, surprised fans at the end of 2022 by announcing a run of shows this summer at festivals and outdoor gigs across the UK.
Cocker told crowds: "We are Pulp, you are Glasgow. We are going to spend some time together this evening.
"This is the furthest north we've ever been."
