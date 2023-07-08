TRNSMT fans bring high spirits to Glasgow Green despite weather alert
Music fans have turned out in high spirits at Scotland's biggest festival despite the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Up to 50,000 people are expected at Glasgow Green for each day of TRNSMT with acts like Brooke Combe and Maisie Peters kicking off Saturday's line-up.
Kasabian and Sam Fender will headline day two while Pulp closed the show on Friday - their first show in Scotland for over 10 years.
Royal Blood and Becky Hill will headline on Sunday, with The 1975 scheduled to close the festival.
ScotRail has put on extra train services to cope with demand, including more late-night trains running to Inverclyde, Ayr, Edinburgh, and East Kilbride.
Saturday
Festival organisers urged fans to "prepare for all weather" on Saturday with the majority of Scotland by a yellow Met Office alert for thunderstorms.
The alert is in place until 23:59 on Saturday but conditions are expected to improve on Sunday.
It came after Tiree Music Festival was cancelled on Thursday, just a day before it was due to begin, because of gale force winds.
However by late afternoon, only a few ponchos and makeshift hoods could be spotted amongst the crowds.
Friday
Britpop legends Pulp brought the first night of the festival to a colourful close on Friday, following acts including George Ezra, Niall Horan, the Beautiful South's Paul Heaton and The View.
The band, fronted by Jarvis Cocker, surprised fans at the end of 2022 by announcing a run of shows this summer at festivals and outdoor gigs across the UK.
Cocker told crowds: "We are Pulp, you are Glasgow. We are going to spend some time together this evening.
"This is the furthest north we've ever been."