Man in court over murder bid of boy at Glasgow train station
A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a two-year-old boy by jumping in front of a train while carrying him on his shoulders.
Frederick Danquah, 26, allegedly assaulted the child at Garrowhill railway station in Glasgow on Sunday.
Danquah, of Coatbridge, made no plea at a hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
Court papers state that he and the boy were struck by a moving train, with the impact said to have thrown them under the wheels onto the tracks.
The boy was taken to hospital but was discharged earlier this week.
The alleged assault was claimed to be to the child's severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder.
Danquah was remanded in custody, to appear in court within the next eight days.