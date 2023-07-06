CalMac crew help rescue of drifting fishing boat off Kerrera
- Published
A CalMac ferry crew has been praised after going to the aid of a broken down fishing boat.
The MV Isle of Mull was sailing out of Oban when the crew was asked to help in the rescue on the west side of the Isle of Kerrera just before midday.
The fishing boat with two people onboard had suffered engine failure and was drifting close to shore.
The ferry crew launched a boat called a fast response craft and towed the stricken vessel to deeper water.
Once in deeper water, Oban RNLI's lifeboat took over the tow and hauled the fishing boat to Oban.
A lifeboat spokesperson said: "Oban RNLI would like to extend their thanks to CalMac and the crew of the MV Isle of Mull for their assistance this morning."
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "The alarm was raised by a Pan Pan at about 11:45 off Kerrera, and the coastguard rescue team from Oban also responded.
"Support was also offered by two passing ships."