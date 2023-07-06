Man who died after being hit by lorry in Lanark named
A pedestrian who died after being struck by an articulated lorry in Lanark has been named.
Giuseppe Molinaro, who was 83 from Carluke, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.
It happened on the A743 High Street at about 14:50 on Monday. The male driver of the Mercedes lorry was not injured.
Police are continuing inquiries and renewed their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
