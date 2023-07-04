Repairs completed to Islay ferry MV Finlaggan after disruption
A technical problem with the ferry that services Islay has been resolved.
CalMac's MV Finlaggan suffered an engine problem on Monday and disruption to sailings between Islay and Kennacraig on the mainland continued into Tuesday.
While the fault was investigated the MV Isle of Arran was brought in to cover a delayed evening sailing.
CalMac said the problem had been resolved and Finlaggan returned to service with Wednesday's 07:00 sailing.
MV Lord of the Isles covered Finlaggan's route while it was in dry dock for its annual maintenance.
The move meant South Uist's service to Mallaig on the Highland mainland was cancelled for most of June.
Lord of the Isles returned to the route last Friday.