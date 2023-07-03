Man and two-year-old child hit by train in Glasgow
A man and a two-year-old child are in hospital after being hit by a train in Glasgow.
British Transport Police said they were alerted to the casualties on the tracks at Garrowhill station shortly before 19:30 on Sunday.
Officers said the man was in a serious condition and the child's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Detectives believe there were a number of people on the platform who may have witnessed what happened.
They said any witnesses who had not yet spoken to the police should get in touch with British Transport Police.
