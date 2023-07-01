Man critical in hospital after incident at Portavadie resort

portvadie
Portavadie resort sits on the shores of Loch Fyne

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after an incident at a luxury resort in Argyll and Bute.

Emergency services were dispatched to Portavadie on the shores of Loch Fyne on Thursday afternoon following a report he had "taken unwell".

The man was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he remains for treatment.

The resort has a number of luxury apartments and holiday cottages, with swimming pools, a spa and marina.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "On Thursday, police were called to a resort in Portavadie after a report that a man had taken unwell within.

"Medical staff describe his condition as critical. Inquiries are ongoing."

Portavadie resort has been contacted for comment.

