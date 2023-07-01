Four injured in crash with unmarked police car and stolen BMW
A police officer and three others have been injured in a crash near Glasgow involving a stolen BMW and an unmarked police car.
Three men aged 32, 29 and 20 were arrested in the incident before 08:00 at the Canniesburn Toll roundabout in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire.
All four were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
The car was reported stolen at 06:35 from Eaglesham in East Renfrewshire.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said "The three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.
"The roads surrounding the Canniesburn Toll roundabout remain closed for inquiries to be carried out."