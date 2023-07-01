Four injured in crash with unmarked police car and stolen BMW
- Published
A police officer and three others have been injured in a crash near Glasgow involving a stolen vehicle and an unmarked police car.
All four were taken to hospital after the incident at the Canniesburn Toll roundabout in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire.
Road closures were put in place shortly after 08:00. The BMW car involved in the crash had been reported as stolen.
None of those taken to hospital are believed to be seriously injured.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.