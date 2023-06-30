Man jailed over theft of pine cone bollards in Glasgow
- Published
A man has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for stealing six street sculptures.
Christopher McCann, 40, admitted taking the copper pine cone statues from Glasgow's Gorbals in December 2021.
McCann was arrested after the two-feet high acorn-shaped sculptures - valued at £54,000 - were discovered in a scrapyard he had sold them to.
His lawyer told Glasgow Sherriff Court McCann claimed he needed money to spend on his children at Christmas.
The court previously heard that the 40-year-old helped rip the sculptures from the ground. McCann and accomplices were spotted by residents putting rope attached to a motor around one of them.
They intended to drive off at the time but were unable to pull the statue from the ground. They returned later that night.
Prosecutor Jessica McGowan said: "McCann, with at least one other, was seen lifting a statue and trying to put it in the boot of the vehicle."
The thefts sparked a police investigation and media appeal.
The original 16 bollards were installed by New Gorbals Housing Association (NGHA) as part of traffic calming work in 1998.
McCann was arrested on Christmas Eve 2021.
Phil McWilliams, defending, told the court: "He was not the brains behind this operation or the person getting the most benefit. He was under pressure to obtain money for Christmas for his young children.
The court was also told McCann had previously spent time in jail after being sentenced to 290 days for mocking the deaths of two police officers on social media.
Sheriff Gerard Bonnar said a return to jail was only option for McCann as these offences needed to to be "discouraged."