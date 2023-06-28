Watchdog probe after gravel taken from River Clyde
An investigation is under way after tonnes of gravel were illegally excavated from the River Clyde.
An section of the river near Lamington in South Lanarkshire first had stones removed without permission last year and then again at the end of April.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said such action could alter the course of the river and increase flood risk.
Investigators have found tyre marks believed to be from a "large vehicle".
The affected area spans about 500m (1640ft), and the scale could have significant impacts on the river's ecology, including fish spawning, officials said.
"Regarding both incidents, the work is likely to have taken place across a number of weeks and we're confident someone in the local area would have seen it happening," a spokesperson said.
"They may have noticed large diggers or other heavy machinery, but perhaps did not suspect any foul play."
The two incidents are not currently believed to be connected.
It is an offence under Water Environment (Controlled Activities) (Scotland) Regulations 2011 to carry out engineering activities without authorisation.
Any individual or business found to have done so could be prosecuted and face a penalty of up to £40,000.
Altering the flow of a river can also lead to flooding issues both upstream and downstream.
However, South Lanarkshire council said that in this instance, there did not appear to be an increased risk.
Anyone who believes they may have information should contact Sepa.