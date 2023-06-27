Glasgow artists take responsibility for 'fake Banksy' experiment
- Published
Two Glasgow artists who have claimed responsibly for creating a "fake Banksy" said the stunt was an experiment.
Ciaran Globel and Conzo Throb's artwork was displayed on the side of a building off Buchanan Street.
The piece depicted a rodent wearing a Union Jack hat and playing a drum, with the words "God Save the King" on it.
It appeared days after the real Banksy's exhibition opened in Glasgow, leading many to believe it was genuine.
Speaking on BBC Scotland's Lunchtime Live, Ciaran Globel said: "It was more of an experiment for ourselves as artists to see what would happened when you placed a piece of work on the street that had so much value to it.
"We found it interesting, the way that the city would interact with it and the way that individuals would perceive it."
After the piece went viral, the pair revealed themselves on social media on Monday with a series of posts showing the process of creating the artwork.
Allow Instagram content?
This article contains content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Meta’s Instagram cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Fellow artist Conzo Throb said they studied Banksy's work past and present in order to emulate his style.
He said: "We really did our homework and studied what he does now.
"We were trying to really convince people on it whilst adding our own spin to it. So getting into the mind of Banksy as well as into the hands of Banksy, it was quite fun but also quite challenging because he makes it looks effortless."
Mr Throb added the pair are quite "cheeky" so they wanted to create a piece "that would tickle a lot of people's sense of humour".
Unlike the real Banksy, the pair were nearly caught in the act, admitting a security guard saw them packing up and they returned from a coffee break to find the art already painted over.
The pair said the experiment went as expected with public opinion quickly changing when it was proved not have been created by the world-renowned street artist.
Mr Throb added: "It's there for all to see that as soon as it was decided it wasn't a Banksy, it lost all value whether monetary or artistically.
"It then ceased to have any value, and it was then at that point just an eyesore to the council."
Glasgow City Council said the artwork would be removed.