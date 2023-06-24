Police name motorcyclist killed after A82 crash
- Published
Police have named a motorcyclist who died after a crash in Argyll and Bute.
The incident, which involved a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a white Skoda Scala, took place on the A82 north of Luss at about 18:40 on 13 June.
The motorcyclist, Andrew Jowett, 37, from Paisley, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he later died.
Sgt Brian Simpson said: "Our thoughts remain with Andrew's family and friends."
He added inquiries were ongoing and urged anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the two vehicles prior to the collision to get in touch.
Sgt Simpson said: "I am particularly keen to hear from the drivers of a dark coloured Volkswagen Touareg and a white Arnold Clark hire van who were in the area at the time.
"It's possible they may have information or have dash cam footage that will be of help to our investigation."