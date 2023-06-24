Primary teachers told they have no work next term
- Published
Primary school teachers in North Lanarkshire have been told their fixed-term contracts will not be renewed.
The local authority sent an email on Friday explaining the situation to probationers and newly qualified teachers.
It said they will be put on the supply teacher list until any temporary work comes up.
The council said it only had a limited number of vacancies available for 2023/24.
BBC Scotland has been told about 60 teachers were shocked to get the news with just three days of term left.
The email sent to staff said: "At present unfortunately we are unable to offer you a temporary or fixed term contract from August 2023 due to limited employment opportunities within the primary sector at this time."
A North Lanarkshire Council spokesperson said: "As is always the case, the number of contracts available is dependent on the number of vacancies and there are a limited number at this time.
"The council is not able to offer some newly qualified teachers and some teachers who were on a fixed term contract this year contracts for the next school session starting in August.
"Those affected will be placed on the supply teaching list and we will continue to match them with any vacancies that arise during the summer and during the next session."