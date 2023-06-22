School roll blunder council seeks government help
A council which left a village short of up to 1,000 school places is in talks with the Scottish government about funding to fix the £75m blunder.
Renfrewshire Council miscalculated the number of places needed for a new school in Bishopton.
Council executive Alan Russell said he is now talking to Scottish government officials about how to meet the estimated £75m cost of a solution.
Site developer BAE has also been asked to make a "voluntary contribution".
Renfrewshire Council was holding its first full meeting since an independent review delivered a damning verdict on it's handling of the situation, which saw Dargavel Primary School open without enough space for the projected number of pupils over the next decade.
The school is at the heart of a newbuild development with more than 4,000 homes planned
Review author David Bowles told the meeting that the situation had arisen due to the "sheer incompetence" of the officials charged with the school roll calculations.
He added that despite "ample evidence that something was wrong" he found "no sign of any single concern ever being looked at".
Council chief executive Alan Russell said the local authority accepted the review's findings and was now focussed on a solution.
This involves a new £45m primary school in Dargavel, capable of accommodating 800 pupils, and a £30m extension to a nearby high school.
Mr Russell said he was in "regular dialogue" with senior Scottish government officials and was "exploring all avenues that might be available to the council to support the financial cost of delivering an additional school".
"Those discussions are ongoing," he added.
Education secretary Jenny Gilruth told Holyrood earlier this month that she will meet with Dargavel parents to hear first hand their concerns about education provision.
Meanwhile, Mr Russell also said he had written to Charles Woodburn, the chief executive of BAE Systems, asking him to make a personal intervention in the Dargavel situation.
The council official said this is because he was "increasingly less confident" that the firm was moving quickly enough in talks over identifying BAE-owned land for a second primary school.
BAE has fulfilled all of its legal requirements for contributing to education costs as part of the Dargavel development but the independent review found the deals for these contributions struck by the council were "grossly inadequate".
Mr Russell said he had asked the firm to consider a voluntary contribution to the extra schools provision needed but accepted BAE is "under no obligation to do so".
'Incompetence'
Provost Lorraine Cameron told the meeting that the Dargavel situation was a "sad and sorry day" for all involved, adding: "We will be judged by this shambles but we will also be judged by how we deal with it."
Labour councillor Iain McMillan added that "incompetence is not strong enough a word for some of the mistakes made" but backed a move for a cross-party group to oversee the council's response to the school roll problem.