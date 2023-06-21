Ex-football coach extradited from Vietnam is jailed for abusing boys
A former football coach and teacher who was extradited from Vietnam has been jailed for five years for abusing boys.
Kenneth Divers, 78, abused the children, some as young as 11, at locations including Hampden Park in Glasgow and two schools in Paisley, Renfrewshire, between 1968 and 1992.
Police agencies including Interpol tracked him to the city of Hoi An in 2021 after allegations emerged.
He was found guilty in May of indecent assault and lewd behaviour charges.
The Crown Office said his crimes had a devastating impact on his victims.
Police Scotland launched an investigation into Divers after allegations of historic sexual abuse emerged.
Officers established the former scout for Celtic left Scotland in 2013 and moved to Dubai.
They also found he had subsequently settled in Vietnam.
An Interpol 'red notice' was shared with the Vietnamese authorities in September 2021 and he was located in Hoi An in November by the National Crime Agency (NCA).
A full extradition request was then sent through diplomatic channels to Vietnam requesting Divers be returned to Scotland for the purpose of prosecution.
He was arrested in January 2022.
On 25 May he was found guilty of three indecent assault charges and two charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour.
He has now been sentenced to five years in prison and placed on the sex offenders register.
'Strength of victims'
Katie Stewart, who leads on international co-operation for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) commended the victims for their "courage and composure" throughout the prosecution process.
She said: "This prosecution would not have been possible without them and the complex international multi-agency work needed to bring Divers back to Scotland.
"This case shows that no matter the passage of time or where a perpetrator hides, we and our partners are committed to the effective and fair administration of justice and holding people like Divers to account."
Police Scotland said it "worked tirelessly" to pursue offenders no matter where they are in the world.
Det Ch Insp Ross MacDonald said: "I welcome the sentencing and commend the strength of the victims for coming forward to reporting Divers of his despicable actions.
"I hope this provides some form of comfort as they try to move forward, having had to live with this trauma for a significant number of years."
NSPCC Scotland added: "Sexual abuse is never the fault of the victim and they don't need to suffer in silence. It is never too late to tell someone and seek help.
"This case shows that no matter how long ago or who it was, child abusers such as Divers can be brought to justice."