Man injured by falling lamppost outside school
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a falling lamppost outside a school in the west end of Glasgow.
The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon next to independent school Kelvinside Academy.
The injured man, who has not been named, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
The emergency services were called at about 16:25 and police, fire and ambulance crews attended.
The lamppost was fixed to the pavement on Bellshaugh Road, near the junction with Cleveden Drive and Kirklees Gardens.
It landed across the road on Kirklees Gardens, outside the entrance of the school's sixth year centre, blocking access to the street.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said Bellshaugh Road was closed between Mirrlees Drive and Cleveden Drive. It has since reopened.
A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: "Officers attended the site and made the area safe."
She added: "The lighting column has been removed and an investigation will be carried out."
The council is understood to be inspecting other lighting columns in the area as a precaution.