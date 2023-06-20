Man prayed after helping stabbed boy, court told
A teenager told a murder trial he prayed after helping a schoolboy who was stabbed in a Glasgow rail station.
Fergus McClintock, 19, used his jumper to stem "profuse" bleeding after Justin McLaughlin, 14, was fatally attacked.
He told the High Court in Glasgow that the child was "not in a good way".
Daniel Haig, 18, is on trial accused of murder. He denies the charge but prosecutors and his legal team agree Haig delivered the blow which caused Justin's death.
Justin, who lived in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, was eventually taken to hospital but never recovered having been stabbed in the heart.
The court was told that Mr McClintock was at the High Street station to catch a train to Edinburgh on 16 October 2021, the day Justin was stabbed.
He became aware of a "verbal altercation" between two groups of people.
The witness said: "I think it was lot of aggressive shouting in a Glaswegian accent.
"I moved further down the platform, rolling my eyes, thinking I do not want to get caught up or [be] particularly nearby folk shouting at each other."
Mr McClintock said he then saw punches being thrown.
Then he saw someone jump on to the tracks and re-emerge "with a bladed weapon" similar to a kitchen knife.
He said he saw the same individual go past him and out of the station but he did not witness anyone being attacked.
He then heard "screaming" and believed something had happened on the platform.
The witness said: "The large group were running around flustered.
"There was one individual standing there, sagging over, not looking in a good way at all. It seemed obvious that he had been the victim of a stabbing."
Mr McClintock immediately took off his jumper to help stem "profuse" bleeding from a wound.
He told jurors the boy - who went "paler than pale" - was able to say his name was Justin.
Mr McClintock said: "In the meantime, I was calling on his friends to call an ambulance."
He added: "Emergency services arrived and police immediately took over first aid.
"I thought it was as good a time as any to say a quick prayer - then they [the police] moved us down the platform."
The trial, before judge Lord Clark, continues.