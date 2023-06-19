Man dies in crash involving two motorbikes and car
A biker has died following a crash involving a car and two motorbikes in Ayrshire on Saturday.
The 59-year-old man, who was riding a Harley Davidson Fatcat motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash, which also involved a Ducati Diavel motorbike and a Vauxhall Insignia, happened on the A719 between Crossroads and Galston at about 14:40.
The 69-year-old man on the Ducati and the 28-year-old woman driving the car were treated in hospital.
They were later released.
The road was closed to allow crash investigations to be carried out and reopened at about 22:00.
Police are appealing for witness to come forward, particularly the driver of a white vehicle who may have witnessed the crash.
Sgt Chris Hoggans said: "We know from inquiries so far that the road was busy at the time and a lot of people will have witnessed the crash. I'm particularly keen to trace the driver of a white vehicle, possibly a Honda Civic, who may have seen what happened.
"I would urge anyone with information or who saw the vehicles prior to the crash to get in touch with us. Similarly, anyone with dashcam footage of the A719 near Crossroads from about 22:40 on Saturday, please come forward."