Teenager admits killing boy in Glasgow but denies murder
- Published
An 18-year-old man has admitted killing a schoolboy by stabbing him, but has denied murder.
Daniel Haig admitted delivering a "single blow" to 14-year-old Justin McLaughlin at Glasgow's High Street Station on 16 October 2021.
At Haig's murder trial, the prosecution and defence agreed that he struck Mr McLaughlin with a knife, causing a fatal injury.
Justin was treated by paramedics at the scene but later died in hospital.
The court heard of attempts to try and save Justin at the station before he was transferred to the city's Royal Hospital for Children.
He was pronounced dead that evening.
A post-mortem examination later concluded that Justin, from Coatbrige, North Lanarkshire, died as a result of a "stab wound to the heart".
The court also heard a police interview with a 17-year-old boy who met Haig that day.
The witness said the pair were at the train station in Glasgow City centre when Haig told him "All of them are running at us."
The 17-year-old recalled a group coming down stairs and he "panicked". He said Haig delved into a bag he had with him.
'Fighting and scuffling'
He claimed Haig ran at the group as the 17-year-old tried to stop him.
Justin was said to be part of the group and he and Haig "ended up fighting and scuffling".
The witness tried to break it up, but stated Haig was "bigger and stronger" than him.
He told the detectives: "I was shouting and screaming at him: 'Do not do anything stupid'."
Haig was said to have run back and the witness recalled one of the group eventually "falling" but did not realise it was Justin until he later learned on social media.
The 17-year-old remembered "hyperventilating" that day, adding: "I could not really breathe properly."
He said he went to a friend's house in the east end of the city and sat on stairs "crying for hours and hours".
The trial, before judge Lord Clark, continues.