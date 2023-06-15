Council 'incompetence' to blame for Dargavel school blunder

A BAE Systems spokesperson said: "Whilst we've fulfilled our planning obligations for primary education by delivering a new school in 2021 and providing land for a nursery, we continue to work proactively with Renfrewshire Council, over and above these obligations, to support its revised strategy for local primary education provision."We recognise the importance of this issue for the residents of Dargavel village and have identified potential areas of the development to Renfrewshire Council which could be used to deliver its additional primary education requirements."