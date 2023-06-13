Man found guilty of murdering disabled victim with hammer
- Published
A man has been convicted of murdering a disabled man in his home with a hammer.
Stephen Thomson attacked Peter Morgan, 60, with the hammer at a flat in Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, on 19 November 2021.
He escaped the scene of the crime and attempted to hide the murder weapon.
The Glasgow High Court heard how the 26-year-old appeared to laugh when he was later arrested and claimed: "What is going on anyway? I was at my mate's house."
He will be sentenced when he returns to the dock in July.
The court heard how Thomson had ended up at Mr Morgan's home that night along with the victim's friend William Keys.
Neighbour Sean Henderson told the trial that he heard a commotion at about midnight, so he dialled 999 for help.
He said: "It was really powerful banging. The building was shaking.
"It was almost as if someone was jumping up and down."
The witness said he heard a man stating: "See if I find out...". The same voice then later added: "There is no point bubbling now."
Mr Henderson said he also heard an older man - not Mr Morgan - saying at one stage: "That's enough, that's enough."
The witness told prosecutor Chris McKenna he did not hear his neighbour.
Asked if he had any concerns about him, Mr Henderson said: "Yes - that maybe he was being attacked... (he) is in a wheelchair and cannot defend himself."
He recalled that the banging stopped before spotting a man wearing a Rangers top and carrying a rucksack "kind of walking fast" as he left the building.
Hidden murder weapon
Thomson then turned up unexpectedly at a woman's home still in possession of a hammer and with marks on his face.
She said he "went into the kitchen and made some pasta" before going to the bathroom for about 15 minutes. He was repeatedly told to leave.
After he fled, police appeared and searched the flat and the murder weapon was discovered hidden behind a toilet with a rucksack stashed next to a couch.
Mr Morgan suffered severe head injuries and died at University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie, Lanarkshire, five days later.
Thomson did not give evidence during the trial.
But Mr McKenna told jurors Thomson had repeatedly lied to police, including claims that he did not know Mr Morgan, where the victim's flat was or had any knowledge of the hammer.
The advocate depute said there was a "convincing and compelling case" of murder against him.
After the verdict, it emerged Thomson had previous convictions for assault, domestic violence and possession of a blade.
Lord Young told him: "The only sentence for murder is life imprisonment."
Thomson will return to court for sentencing on 17 July in Livingston.