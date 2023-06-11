Unknown woman critical after hit-and-run in Glasgow
A woman is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Glasgow city centre.
The woman, who has not yet been identified, was struck by a red car on Bell Street near the junction with Parsonage Square at about 23:50 on Saturday.
The driver failed to stop, police said.
Sgt Paul Mellis said officers were conducting "extensive" inquiries to try to trace the car involved and those who were in it at the time.
He added: "This is a busy area and I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident take place, who has not yet spoken to police, or anyone with information or any personal footage that may assist our investigation to contact us."
