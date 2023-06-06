Glasgow music venue 13th Note closed due to mouse infestation
- Published
A Glasgow music venue has been told to close by environmental health following a mouse infestation.
The 13th Note was issued with a remedial action notice on Tuesday.
It said the city centre bar and restaurant had inadequate pest control procedures and "mouse droppings were found throughout the food premises".
Owner Jacqueline Fennessy said it is acting on all of the council's recommendations and workers will be paid during the closure.
She hopes to reopen the venue later this week.
Glasgow City Council said the business could not open again until the mouse infestation and cleanliness issues were fixed.
The council action comes more than three months after workers sent a collective grievance to the owners.
It cited issues with staff contracts, health and safety, and a rodent infestation.
Unite Hospitality urged the owner to resolve health and safety issues and pay staff during the closure.
Staff held a demonstration inside and outside the venue in May, demanding a response to their grievance.
And kitchen employees walked out last week amid fears they could be seriously hurt by faulty equipment.
A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: "Our environmental health officers carried out an inspection of The 13th Note today after receiving a complaint.
"Officers issued a remedial action notice which prevents operation of the business until matters of cleanliness and mice infestation have been addressed."
The union grievance, which Unite says represents 95% of all staff, was first sent to management in February.
It alleged that owners refused to close the venue to deal with a rodent infestation, and that staff were not adequately trained or equipped to respond to a rodent in the kitchen.
A petition supporting the workers had reached 5000 signatures at the time of writing.
Bryan Simpson, lead organiser at Unite Hospitality, said: "A remedial action notice compelling immediate closure is the one of the most serious warnings that environmental health can issue.
"Our members have been trying to warn the owner Jacqueline Fennessy (via a formal collective grievance process) that there are serious issues with pest control and hygiene for months now but they have been dismissed by her.
"This serious notice also comes the same day that Ms Fennessy assured us in writing that she has 'rectified all health and safety issues'.
"What we need urgently from Ms Fennessy are two things: immediate action to resolve all hygiene, health and safety issues at 13th Note, and reassurances that all workers will be paid during the closure."
Ms Fennessy confirmed that workers would be paid during the closure.
She said: "Despite the venue being given a clean bill of health from pest control on 25 May, signs of mouse activity were found.
"I have immediately actioned pest control to tackle the issue. Contractors have been called in to fill any holes found and gauze on air intake vents as recommended by EHO.
"The unit is being professionally deep cleaned. All recommendations are being actioned, and we will be in a position in the next few days for a further inspection from EHO."