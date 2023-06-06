Pedestrian who died after being hit by bus in Glasgow named
Police have named a man who died after being hit by a bus in Glasgow city centre on Monday.
John Robertson, 39, lived in Glasgow and had family connections to the Isle of Skye.
Emergency services were called to Argyle Street, near Gray Street, just after midnight. Mr Robertson died at the scene.
Sgt Nicholas Twigg said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Robertson's family and friends at this time."
The officer added: "We are continuing with our inquiries to establish the circumstances and the cause of the crash."
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland.
Mr Robertson's father, Prof Boyd Robertson, is a former chairman of NHS Highland and and principal of Skye's Gaelic college Sabhal Mòr Ostaig.
