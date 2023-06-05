Nineteen in court over Scottish Grand National protest
Nineteen animal rights campaigners have appeared in court after disruption to the Scottish Grand National race.
They allegedly entered the track at Ayr racecourse with tools designed to allow people to secure themselves to the railings and jumps on 22 April.
The race was not significantly delayed and was won by Kitty Light.
They were among 24 people from the Animal Uprising group charged with breach of the peace. They denied all charges at Ayr Sheriff Court.
Warrants were issued for four people who did not attend and another court date will be set for one who has Covid and could not appear.
Sheriff Shirley Foran granted bail to the 19 people who appeared at court.
She told them: "The special bail condition is that you will not enter or attempt to enter any horse or dog racing venue in Scotland."
There will be further court hearings in August and their trials will start on various dates in early September.
Security was ramped up at the racecourse after protests delayed the start of the Grand National at Aintree the week before.
Merseyside Police said they arrested 118 people over disruption which saw nine people enter the course.
Activists said they wanted to highlight the exploitation of animals for sport and food and stop other horses from dying or coming to harm.