Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in Glasgow
- Published
A 39-year-old man has died after being hit by a bus on Argyle Street in Glasgow.
Police were called to the accident, near Gray Street, just after midnight. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 44-year-old male driver of the bus was not hurt and no passengers were injured.
Police have appealed for witnesses, and anyone with dash cam footage, to get in touch.
Sgt Nicholas Twigg, from the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Govan, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.
"We are carrying out inquiries to establish the circumstances and the cause of the crash."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.