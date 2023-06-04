Paisley cyclist hit by car in Glasgow dies in hospital

John MortonPolice Scotland
John Morton, 64 died in hospital due to his injuries.

A 64-year-old cyclist has died after being seriously injured in a crash with a car in the east end of Glasgow.

John Morton, from Paisley, was involved in a collision with a grey Audi A3 on Fielden Street, at about 08:40 on Monday.

Mr Morton was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, but died from his injuries on Thursday.

Police have said inquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should contact them.

