Seven arrests made after Scottish Cup Final
Police made seven arrests in connection with disorder after the Scottish Cup Final in Glasgow on Saturday.
Police Scotland confirmed there was "no significant" trouble involving fans despite the arrests and praised the conduct of the majority of fans.
Celtic beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-1 at Hampden Park.
Before the game, police took action under section 12 of the Public Order Act as Celtic fans held a procession from Glasgow Green to Hampden.
Police can use the legislation when they believe that conditions need to be imposed in order to ensure the safety of the wider public.
A force spokeswoman said two men, aged 29 and 43, would appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, while three more, aged 23, 29 and 33, would appear at a later date.
A 22-year-old man will also be reported to the procurator fiscal, while a 47-year-old was issued with a fixed penalty notice.
Ch Supt Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow, said: "There was no significant disorder and I would commend the majority of fans for their conduct throughout the day.
"Working with partner agencies, we provided a proportionate policing plan to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all those in and around the city."