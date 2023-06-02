Rest and Be Thankful: Tunnel plan to protect vehicles from landslips
An open-sided tunnel is the preferred solution to tackle landslip problems on the A83's Rest and Be Thankful, it has been announced.
Transport Scotland said the debris flow shelter had come out ahead of four other design options.
The shelter - with an estimated cost of between £405m and £470m - would protect vehicles from falling rocks and debris.
The Rest and Be Thankful near Arrochar has become infamous for closures caused by landslides from the hills above it.
Work on the proposed project would involve constructing a tunnel over a length of approximately 0.9 miles (1.4km).
An additional 19.6 yards (18m) of catch pit and a protection wall is also part of the plan, which could see construction get under way later this year.
It comes after the Scottish government announced a preferred alternative route to replace a section of the A83 near the Rest and Be Thankful last March.
Transport minister Kevin Stewart said the government had been "working tirelessly to find a long-term solution to the landslip risks".
He said: "The identification of the preferred route option through the Glen Croe valley is a very important milestone in finding a solution to this long-standing problem.
"The proposed new debris flow shelter will help protect the road and road users from future landslides."
The A83 is an almost 100-mile (161km) major trunk road connecting the Mull of Kintyre and southern Argyll to the shores of Loch Lomond.
About 1.3 million vehicles travel the route every year and it acts as an important transport link for mainland Argyll as well as the Inner Hebrides.
But the Rest and Be Thankful is vulnerable to landslides and in 2020 was closed for a total of 200 days.
When the road is closed, an old military road beneath it is opened to traffic. But if both roads are closed then a 59-mile (95km) diversion via Crianlarich is in place.
Public exhibitions of the new tunnel plan will be held for four days from 12 June in Arrochar and then Lochgilphead. An online exhibition will also be available from Friday.
The transport minister said: "Work will now be taken forward at pace to further develop our proposals, including the detailed development and assessment of the preferred option along with the preparation of an Environmental Impact Assessment, draft Road Orders and draft Compulsory Purchase Orders.
"At the same time as progressing the long-term solution, we are looking to increase the resilience of the temporary diversion route along the existing Old Military Road, having identified the preferred route solution for it late last year."