Motorcyclist, 48, dies in hospital after Strathblane crash
A 48-year-old motorcyclist has died in hospital after a crash in East Dunbartonshire.
Robert Paton, from Bellshill in Lanarkshire, was riding a Suzuki motorbike on the A891 near Strathblane around at 15:20 on Sunday.
Emergency services attended and he was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died on Monday.
Police Scotland said the road was closed for around eight hours for a collision investigation.
Sgt Nick Twigg said: "Our thoughts are with Robert's family and friends and our inquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing.
"I am appealing for anyone who saw the motorcycle before the crash, and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch."
