Teenager arrested and charged over Ayr Station Hotel fire

Ayr station
Seven fire engines were dispatched to the former station hotel

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after a fire at a derelict hotel in Ayr disrupted train services.

Emergency services and seven fire engines attended after the blaze broke out at the former Ayr Station Hotel, just after 15:30 on Sunday.

ScotRail said that Ayr railway station, which is part of the same building block, was evacuated as a precaution.

Overhead lines were switched off, impacting services to Glasgow and also to Largs and Ardrossan.

The 17-year-old will appear at Ayr Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police Scotland said a report had been submitted to the procurator fiscal and inquiries were ongoing.

