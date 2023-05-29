Teenager arrested and charged over Ayr Station Hotel fire
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after a fire at a derelict hotel in Ayr disrupted train services.
Emergency services and seven fire engines attended after the blaze broke out at the former Ayr Station Hotel, just after 15:30 on Sunday.
ScotRail said that Ayr railway station, which is part of the same building block, was evacuated as a precaution.
Overhead lines were switched off, impacting services to Glasgow and also to Largs and Ardrossan.
The 17-year-old will appear at Ayr Sheriff Court at a later date.
Police Scotland said a report had been submitted to the procurator fiscal and inquiries were ongoing.