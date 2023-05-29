MP's plea to clubs after Celtic fan Premiership party chaos
- Published
Football clubs should organise their own fan celebrations, an MP has said, after mass disruption around Celtic's Premiership trophy day.
Thousands of fans gathered in Glasgow city centre on Sunday leaving streets strewn with rubbish.
Three people were attacked and ten arrested amid "unacceptable" levels of anti-social behaviour, police said.
Glasgow Central MP Alison Thewliss condemned the "disruption" and "mess" caused on social media.
She said for football clubs should be billed to foot the clean-up costs.
The SNP MP told the BBC: "My preference would be for the clubs to organise things, so that there was safety for fans and residents and responsibility for ensuring everyone is looked after."
Footage from a resident shows the extent of the aftermath, which council staff had to clean through the night.
The council said it was concerned about the risk to public safety associated with the gathering.
Last minute road closures had also taken place while traffic signals had been damaged.
Celtic FC did not endorse the gathering but has not yet commented.
The council said it was too early to comment on clean-up costs.
On Sunday a spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: "Staff worked through the night to deal with the build-up of waste and a continued effort was required on Sunday morning to restore the area to a good condition.
"Roads closed at short notice for safety reasons were reopened on Sunday morning and traffic signals damaged during the gathering were also repaired."But the gathering clearly caused disruption to residents, local businesses and the roads network.
"We are also concerned about the anti-social behaviour and risk to public safety associated with the gathering. We will be engaging with our partners in Saturday's operation on how the issues that arose during the gathering can be addressed in future."
Fans gathered to celebrate after Celtic lifted the SPFL trophy at Celtic Park, following a 5-0 win against Aberdeen.
The club had already sealed their fate as champions before the match with Aberdeen kicked off at 12:30.
The league was settled with a victory at Tynecastle at the start of May.
Supt Gerry Corrigan from Police Scotland called the levels of anti-social behaviour and incidents of disorder "unacceptable".
Ten people were arrested for a number of offences including assault, acts of public disorder and police assault and another eight people were issued with fixed penalty notices.
Police confirmed that 18 people sustained minor injuries mainly due to intoxication.
Concerns have been growing after so-called title-celebrations for a number of years. Last year, when Celtic lifted the trophy, celebrations featured flares and smoke bombs, this was called "unacceptable" by Police Scotland.
In 2021, when Rangers won the league, fans massed in the cities George Square where more than 50 people were arrested.