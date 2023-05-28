Major clean-up after Celtic fans celebrate Premiership trophy day
- Published
A major clean-up operation has taken place after thousands of Celtic fans celebrated lifting the Scottish Premiership trophy on the streets of Glasgow.
Thousands of supporters gathered in the Glasgow Cross area on Saturday evening.
Plastic bags, bottles and cans were littered throughout the city centre after the crowds cleared.
The council worked with police leading up to the match and refuse staff have since collected the debris.
It came after the Parkhead side won 5-0 against Aberdeen.
Celtic had already sealed their fate as champions before the match with Aberdeen kicked off at 12:30.
The league was settled with a victory at Tynecastle at the start of May.
After the trophy was lifted, fans took to the streets to celebrate their 11th Premiership celebration in the last 12 years.
Concerns were raised following Celtic's win last year, when police described described the level of anti-social behaviour and littering as "unacceptable"..
The post-match celebrations in 2022 featured flares and smoke bombs, however police said there were no serious incidents or disorder.
Glasgow City Council has been approached for comment.