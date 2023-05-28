Three serious assaults amid Celtic fan Premiership celebration
Three people were seriously assaulted as thousands of Celtic fans celebrated lifting the Scottish Premiership trophy.
Supporters gathered at Glasgow Cross in the city centre on Saturday afternoon.
Police said a 31-year-old man was in a serious condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after being attacked.
Two other men, aged 33 and 19, were taken to hospital after being assaulted in separate incidents.
They have since been discharged.
Police Scotland said officers were forced to intervene to prevent situations from escalating.
Ten people were arrested for a number of offences including assault, acts of public disorder and police assault.
Another eight people were issued with fixed penalty notices.
Police confirmed that 18 people sustained minor injuries mainly due to intoxication, and no officers were injured.
Inquiries into all reported incidents are ongoing.
Supt Gerry Corrigan said: "Working with partners, a proportionate policing plan was in place which facilitated the gathering, prioritised public safety and sought to minimise disruption to businesses and communities.
"Throughout the day, there was an unacceptable level of anti-social behaviour and incidents of disorder.
"Police officers took swift and robust action to prevent these escalating."
Street strewn with litter
The disorder came after the Parkhead side won 5-0 against Aberdeen.
A major clean-up operation was completed on Sunday after the celebrations left rubbish throughout the Glasgow city centre.
Plastic bags, bottles and cans were littered on the streets after the crowds cleared.
The council worked with police leading up to the match and refuse staff have since collected the debris.
Celtic had already sealed their fate as champions before the match with Aberdeen kicked off at 12:30.
The league was settled with a victory at Tynecastle at the start of May.
Concerns were raised following Celtic's win last year, when police also described described the level of anti-social behaviour and littering as "unacceptable"..
The post-match celebrations in 2022 featured flares and smoke bombs, however officers said there were no serious incidents or disorder.
Glasgow City Council has been approached for comment.