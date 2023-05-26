Biker dies following lorry collision in Argyll
A biker has died following a crash on the A85 in Argyll.
Police said the man's Yamaha was involved in a collision with a Volvo lorry about half a mile west of Dalmally at about 14:30 on Wednesday.
The road at the site of the crash was closed for about six hours to allow for an investigation.
Police Scotland said inquiries would continue and appealed for information.
