Seventh man charged over Greenock doorstep shooting death
A seventh man has been charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot outside his Inverclyde home.
Neil Canney was found seriously hurt on Nairn Road, Greenock, at about 01:15 on 28 February.
The 37-year-old was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died a short time later.
Police said a 25-year-old suspect was expected to appear before Greenock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Six men, aged 22, 23, 24, 27, 28 and 38, have already been arrested, charged and appeared at court in connection with Mr Canney's death.