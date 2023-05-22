Child among injured after Glasgow bus roof torn off in crash
- Published
A child is among the 10 people taken to hospital after a crash in Glasgow where a double-decker bus had its roof torn off.
The bus hit a bridge in Cook Street, near the O2 venue, at 11:35 on Sunday.
The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that one patient was transported to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.
Five people others were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and four went to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
A number of other people were also treated by emergency services at the scene.
A Scottish Ambulance Service Spokesperson said: "We dispatched twelve resources, as well as the Special Operations Resource Team and the Trauma Team."
First Bus confirmed it was one of its buses that was involved.
A company spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with those involved in the incident."