Race For Life runners are in the pink
Thousands of pink-clad runners have taken to the streets of Glasgow for the annual Race for Life to raise funds for cancer research.
Dozens of roads were closed as the cheering throng made its way from Glasgow Green and into the city centre.
Scotland's first Race for Life event organised by Cancer Research UK was held in 1995.
Since then, more than £20m has been raised in Glasgow to fund gentler and more effective treatments for cancer.
'I consider myself lucky - now I want to give back'
This year's event starter was Andrea Lambrou, 39, who was diagnosed with skin cancer while 36 weeks pregnant in 2020.
Her son Leo was born safely and, now cancer-free, Andrea says fundraising for new treatments is crucial.
Andrea, from Newlands in Glasgow, said: "As I prepared to become a mum for the first time I was given the terrifying news that I had skin cancer.
"There was trauma and there were tears. I'll never know why or how this happened to me and 2020 will forever be the toughest year of my life. But I count myself lucky.
"I hope by sharing my story I can raise awareness of skin cancer and of early detection. Now I want to give back to support research to make a difference to the lives of people with cancer right now and in the future."
