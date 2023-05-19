Teachers strike in pensions row at first minister's former school
- Published
Teachers at the former school of First Minister Humza Yousaf have walked out on strike in a row over pensions.
Some 78% of members of the EIS teaching union voted in favour of action at Hutchesons' Grammar in Glasgow.
The union said staff were sent letters saying they would have to sign new contracts, with the jobs of anyone who refused being advertised elsewhere.
The school said it was "extremely disappointed" at the strike and that it was trying to protect teachers' jobs.
It is the first strike action in the history of the private school - which boasts both Mr Yousaf and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar among its former pupils.
The school has decided to withdraw from Scottish Teacher Pension Scheme (STPS), a defined benefit scheme that guarantees the level of income staff receive in retirement, and replace it with a less costly private scheme which the union regards as "inferior".
Teachers were sent a letter giving them notice that their contract would be terminated but offering to take them on again under new terms - including the new pension scheme. Unions claims that amounts to a "fire and rehire" policy, although the school denies that.
Andrea Bradley, general secretary of the union, said: "The fact that EIS members at the school backed strike action so convincingly, and have taken to the street today in protest at the school's actions, demonstrates the strength of feeling amongst teachers.
"The school's actions throughout this process have been shameful.
"The school must now think again, reverse its course, and reinstate teachers with their previous contractual terms and conditions."
The situation has also prompted strike action from teachers in the NASUWT trade union.
Hutchesons' Grammar said the board of governors was "extremely disappointed" about the action and strongly rejected accusations of "fire and rehire".
A spokesman said: "The school carried out a 60-day consultation which is longer than legally required to ensure it was a thorough process and not rushed.
"The board has been very clear that the reason for withdrawing from the Scottish Teacher Pension Scheme (STPS) is to cap pension costs at a sustainable level to protect the jobs of teachers going forward."
The school said it was facing a number of "financial headwinds", including the ongoing impact of the government's decision to remove rates relief and increased supplier costs.
It also said the recently agreed national teachers' pay award of 14% was higher than anticipated.
The spokesman added that while Hutchesons' was in good financial health currently, it was "necessary to take the hard decision to withdraw from the STPS to ensure that this continues to be the case".