Four-year-old boy murdered in Paisley flat
The death of a four-year-old boy in a flat in Paisley is being treated as murder, police have said.
Kayden Frank was found dead at a property in Argyle Street at about 20:00 on Monday, along with the body of a 38-year-old man.
Police said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious.
They said there was no suggestion anyone else was involved and inquiries were ongoing.
A post-mortem examination has taken place and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.
Det Ch Insp Christopher Thomson said: "Our thoughts are with Kayden's family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy.
"We are providing his family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time and officers are continuing enquiries to try and get some answers for them.
"Kayden's family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time."