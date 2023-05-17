Five hurt in escalator malfunction at Glasgow railway station
- Published
Five people have been injured after an escalator malfunction at a train station in Glasgow.
Emergency services were called to Argyle Street station shortly after 09:00.
British Transport Police (BTP) said five people were treated for minor injuries - with four taken to hospital.
ScotRail said all escalators at the station were turned off to allow them to be examined by engineers from Network Rail.
A Network Rail spokesman said: "We are working closely with ScotRail to manage this incident and to establish the cause of the malfunction."
Trains did not call at Argyle Street between 09:30 and 10:30 due to the incident.
ScotRail apologised to passengers who were affected.
