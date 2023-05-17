Police name man who died on street in Renfrew
Police have named a man who died after being found injured on a street in Renfrew.
Sean Dock, 35, died at the scene after officers were called to Tennant Street at 16:20 on Saturday.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged over his death. He appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday. A 34-year-old woman was also arrested but released pending further inquiries.
Police Scotland said the investigation remains ongoing.
Det Insp Allison Campbell, from Paisley CID, said: "Our thoughts are very much with Sean's family and friends, as well as everyone else affected by his death.
"We are providing his family with support at this difficult time "
