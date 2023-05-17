Man and boy found dead at flat in Paisley
- Published
A man and a boy have been found dead at a flat in Paisley, Renfrewshire.
Police Scotland said they were called to the home in the town's Argyle Street at 20:00 on Monday, over a report of concern for two people.
Officers found a man and a boy dead inside the property. No information on the ages or relationship between those involved has been given by police.
A force spokesperson said: "At this time, we have no information to suggest anyone else has been involved."
The deaths are being treated as unexplained. Post mortem examinations will take place in due course.
A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.