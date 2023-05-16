Teenager killed in A77 crash near Ballantrae is named
- Published
A 19-year-old man who died following a car crash near Ballantrae in South Ayrshire at the weekend has been named by police.
He was Adam Smith, who lived in the local area.
The crash involving a Blue Ford Fiesta happened on the A77 at about 00:40 on Sunday.
Police said inquiries were ongoing and appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the crash to get in touch.
