Rapper Post Malone helps Glasgow singer pay house deposit
- Published
A Glasgow-based singer was left stunned after US rapper Post Malone made a donation towards his house deposit.
Gregor Hunter Coleman was singing at Wunderbar in Glasgow when the award-winning artist came in following a gig.
The pair spent the evening singing and chatting before the rapper gifted Mr Coleman money towards a deposit which he has been saving for.
Post Malone was in the city performing at the Hydro as part of his Twelve Carat tour.
Mr Coleman was performing his regular set at the city centre venue when someone told him the American rapper was coming in.
As he finished his set, the singer was invited over to meet the award-winning artist, who told him he'd "smashed it".
Mr Coleman told BBC Scotland: "He said, do you want a drink? I was like, listen, I'm saving for a house so I'm not drinking just now. Which was daft, my mates were, like, why did you turn down a drink from Post Malone?"
The rapper, who is known for songs such as Rockstar and Sunflower, said he respected Mr Coleman's decision and instead invited him to sing at his concert's official afterparty.
'Chance of a lifetime'
"He started saying, how much will you charge? I said nothing, it's Post Malone, this is the chance of a lifetime.
"He got talking to me and he offered to help me out with my house deposit."
Mr Coleman described the encounter as "bizarre".
The singer did not reveal how much the star donated, but did say: "There were things going around saying he'd bought me a house. Obviously this has helped towards me now having a deposit."
Post Malone also passed on his number to the Glaswegian singer, offering to listen to some of his original work.
Mr Coleman is now focused on sending his work on to the American, while he "still remembers having the conversation".
He added: "There's a pressure now that I need to get good songs done, I need to get something happening with it rather than just being, like, I met Post Malone and back to the pub.
"Hopefully he's still interested and he still wants to hear them and he likes them. If not then it's back to the drawing board."
